Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A graduating high school class in Michigan features multiple students who are either twins or triplets.
Officials with Houghton High School said 10.5% of the students in the 2022 class are twins or triplets.
WLUC reports the class has six sets of multiples: Three sets of identical twins, two sets of fraternal twins and a set of identical triplets.
Houghton High held its graduation ceremony Friday night on the school’s football field.
