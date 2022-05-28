Advertisement

GOP Gubernatorial Values Forum gives candidates chance to share

GOP Candidates in Marquette
GOP Candidates in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - GOP candidates for Governor had a chance to share their beliefs during a gubernatorial values forum in Marquette. The Michigan Coalition for Freedom hosted the event at the Kaufman Auditorium.

Ryan Kelly, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr and Doug Levesque were the candidates participating Friday night. They spoke about why each of them was running, the role of government, their faith and what they would do if elected Governor.

“This gives each candidate the platform to share why they should be governor of the state of Michigan based upon the values that they have that can increase the quality of life for our citizens, I think that’s very important,” said Apostle Ellis L. Smith from the Michigan Coalition for Freedom.

August 2 is the primary in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Menominee County car crash
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

The U.P. Honor Flight made two special stops at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C....
Soldiers honor UP veterans at Arlington National Cemetery in D.C.
Negaunee Township is putting tax revenue from marijuana dispensaries to a different green use,...
Negaunee Township uses marijuana tax to install solar panels
Portage Lake Lift Bridge tests new lifting regulations until September 6th
Portage Lake Lift Bridge tests new regulations
Gradual warmup this holiday weekend with rain, thunderstorm chances.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 05/27/2022