GOP Gubernatorial Values Forum gives candidates chance to share

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - GOP candidates for Governor had a chance to share their beliefs during a gubernatorial values forum in Marquette. The Michigan Coalition for Freedom hosted the event at the Kaufman Auditorium.

Ryan Kelly, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr and Doug Levesque were the candidates participating Friday night. They spoke about why each of them was running, the role of government, their faith and what they would do if elected Governor.

“This gives each candidate the platform to share why they should be governor of the state of Michigan based upon the values that they have that can increase the quality of life for our citizens, I think that’s very important,” said Apostle Ellis L. Smith from the Michigan Coalition for Freedom.

August 2 is the primary in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.