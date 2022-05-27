Advertisement

A warmer unsettled pattern through the holiday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An upper level ridge in the jetstream slowly forms over the Great Lakes this weekend through early next week. This set up will allow a warmer and more humid air mass to move in. A batch of rain showers is expected to move through the area tomorrow and then another small cluster of thunderstorms in the north on Sunday. Conditions will remain unsettled with the potential of thunderstorms in the west on Memorial day and even more so on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the area.

Today: Clouds decreasing and skies becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland

Saturday: Scattered rain showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s to 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a cluster of thunderstorms in the north early on

>Highs: 70s west, upper 60s east

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm/humid with isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 80s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Around 60°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Around 60°

