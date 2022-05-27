TV6 throws Steve Asplund a ballroom party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the TV6 Team gathered Thursday to celebrate Steve Asplund’s retirement at the Northern Center.

Asplund retired in March after 42 years with TV6. There were heartfelt speeches, old and new faces and many memories to revisit in the ballroom.

To honor Asplund – TV6 renamed its newsroom “The Steve Asplund Newsroom” and gifted him an e-bike. Asplund was also presented with a Carl V. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award.

Many spoke of their happy memories of Steve through the evening and Asplund reflected on his time at the station.

“Nothing has given me greater pride in being the news director, or working in the newsroom than to see people come there,” said Asplund. “Learn the craft and then have moved onto bigger and better things and have really made us proud.”

Asplund thanks all who attended and says it’s still weird being retired.

