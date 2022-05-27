Advertisement

TV6 throws Steve Asplund a ballroom party

Members of the TV6 Team came together to finalize Steve Asplund’s retirement - with a proper party.
Here is a sneak peak of the TV6 Steve Asplund retirement party.
Here is a sneak peak of the TV6 Steve Asplund retirement party.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the TV6 Team gathered Thursday to celebrate Steve Asplund’s retirement at the Northern Center.

Asplund retired in March after 42 years with TV6. There were heartfelt speeches, old and new faces and many memories to revisit in the ballroom.

To honor Asplund – TV6 renamed its newsroom “The Steve Asplund Newsroom” and gifted him an e-bike. Asplund was also presented with a Carl V. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award.

Many spoke of their happy memories of Steve through the evening and Asplund reflected on his time at the station.

“Nothing has given me greater pride in being the news director, or working in the newsroom than to see people come there,” said Asplund. “Learn the craft and then have moved onto bigger and better things and have really made us proud.”

Asplund thanks all who attended and says it’s still weird being retired.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state.
Michiganders urged to take precautions to prevent tick bites
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

Latest News

The fundraiser gave a chance for the community to experience what farm-to-table can mean.
Fundraiser brings community and farmers together
Even though the virus isn't going away anytime soon, health experts say it's not time to cancel...
Health experts, businesses monitoring covid-19 spread
Oxford students walk-out demonstration against gun violence
VIDEO: Students at Oxford High walk out in protest of latest school shooting
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort