Trivia Night returns to Marquette Regional History Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trivia Night is back at the Marquette Regional History Center.

This is the first Trivia Night hosted by the history center since 2019. Entry will cost $5 per person, with proceeds going directly to the history center. Trivia topics will be drawn from the Mining Journal’s “Superior History” column, programs, exhibits, and Harlow’s Wooden Man quarterly newsletter.

The history center’s research librarian says the event is sure to be fun for everyone.

“It’s just a good community bonding experience. We’re remembering our shared history and having a good time doing it,” said Beth Gruber, John M. Longyear Research Library Research librarian.

Trivia Night will be June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center. Snacks will be provided, but guests are expected to bring their own beverages.

