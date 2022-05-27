Advertisement

Summer-like warmth, humidity heading into Memorial Day

By Ben Kouchnerkavich and Noel Navarro
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Building high pressure leads to mostly clear skies in Upper Michigan Friday. Then, a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain and thunderstorms beginning west Saturday morning then spreading eastward towards the evening.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue Sunday through early next week as systems ride along a southwesterly jet stream that also drives warmer, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on Memorial Day.

Temperatures cool down late next week as the jet stream shifts more northwesterly from the Northern Plains.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms and mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s to 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a cluster of thunderstorms in the north early on

>Highs: 70s west, upper 60s east

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm/humid with isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 80s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Around 60°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Around 60°

