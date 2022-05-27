Secure MI Vote collects signatures for voter ID laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An effort is underway to strengthen Michigan’s voter ID law. The group Secure MI Vote is collecting petition signatures.

Independent polling done by the Detroit Chamber of Commerce shows that 80% of Michigan voters support legislation requiring voters to show their ID before casting a ballot.

Secure MI Vote is a citizens’ legislative initiative that aims to ensure confidence in Michigan elections.

Opponents of voter ID argue it would disproportionately affect minorities and low-income communities, making it harder for them to vote. Secure MI Vote, however, has a Voter Access Fund with money to help Michiganders obtain proper ID.

Supporters of the campaign argue proper identification should be required to ensure no votes are diluted by fraudulent votes.

“The one thing that’s most important to have a healthy republic is that the People have to have confidence in the outcome of elections. That’s why the proposals that we have in our ballot initiative are not partisan on one side or another. They’re widely embraced across the electorate,” said Jamie Roe, Secure MI Vote Campaign Spokesman.

Wednesday is the deadline for Secure MI Vote to submit its petition. Then the legislation will be presented to the legislature to either make it law or add it to the ballot in November.

