Portage Lake Lift Bridge tests new regulations

These trial changes are to see if they help improve the flow of summer traffic.
Portage Lake Lift Bridge tests new lifting regulations until September 6th
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic delays on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge will be more predictable this summer.

Trial regulations are in place, controlling when the lift bridge can go up for boats. This was done to try and prevent frequent traffic stops in downtown Houghton and Hancock.

The bridge can only go up only at the top of the hour and on the half-hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

However, some situations are exceptions to these restrictions.

“If it’s a vessel over 300 feet, the bridge will open on demand,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “And if there’s more than 5 craft needing the bridge to be lifted, then they will do it at any time.”

The trial regulations will last until Sept. 6.

The community can comment on these changes and whether to make them permanent. The coast guard is accepting comments until Nov. 1.

