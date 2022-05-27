Perkins Park in Big Bay now open, expecting a busy summer season

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Perkins Park in Big Bay is now open for the summer season and they’re expecting a busy year. The campground offers more than 70 sites ranging from rustic yurts to sites with full hook up.

They also have a boat launch and barrier-free access to lake independence. Those who run the campground say last year was very busy and they’ve been working hard to maintain the sites.

“We expect to be very busy this summer again, we’re prepared and we’re excited to have some guests here, the campground is in great shape and we’re always working on it but they grounds themselves, we’re really pleased with the way things are,” said Sven Gonstead, Marquette County Recreation Coordinator.

Rustic sites at Perkins Park are $20 per night, daily boat launch fees are $6. Sites can be reserved online.

