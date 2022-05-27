One dead in Menominee County car crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old woman from Wallace died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning at 10:49 a.m. in Mellen Township.

Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on US-41 at the intersection of County Road 346. Multiple witnesses saw a four-door car going eastbound on County Road 346 and entering the intersection at US-41 in the path of a pickup truck towing a trailer. The truck hit the car on the driver-side door. Tina Lacanne, the driver of the car, died from her injuries.

Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the following agencies: Menominee County 911, Mellen Township Fire Department, Mid-County Rescue Squad and Extrication Unit, Bay Area Paramedics, the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Eagle III air ambulance, the Menominee County Road Commission, Corey’s Auto Salvage & Towing, and Ultimate Towing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.