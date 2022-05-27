Advertisement

Mental Health: Questions and Answers for Upper Michigan

Superintendents, health educators, community members and lawmakers speak out about mental health, resources in the U.P.
U.P. superintendents answer questions about mental health issues in schools.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WLUC) - In an hour-long special show, school officials, educators community members and legislators answered questions about mental health in Upper Michigan.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson speaks with superintendents from NICE Community Schools, Superior Central Schools and Negaunee Schools in the video above.

Sarah Derwin with the Marquette County Health Department talks about suicide prevention.

Marquette County Health Educator talks about suicide prevention.

Community members Sandy Kivela and Dave Aro share their experience with suicide and urge more candid conversations about it.

Community members share their experiences with suicide.
Community members urge more honest conversations.

Representatives Sara Cambensy and Ed McBroom address mental health resources in the U.P.

U.P. law makers address mental health resources in Upper Michigan.

