Meet the new UP state police troopers

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. will welcome six new troopers following the graduation of 19 state troopers from the 141st Trooper Recruit School Friday, which was the department’s first recruit school for licensed police officers.

During the ceremony in Lansing, in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker, Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), administered the Oath of Office to 19 individuals who begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state next week.

“I commend you on your admirable decision to serve in this noble profession, and to continue contributing to our great state by joining the ranks of the Michigan State Police, one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility. I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I will keep working with the MSP to reduce crime and keep families safe.”

The 141st Trooper Recruit School began on Sunday, March 20, 2022, with 20 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. During an accelerated program designed to acknowledge their prior experience, recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

Tpr. Luke Combs was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at their ceremony, in addition to receiving the Outstanding Performance Award. Also recognized during the ceremony was Tpr. Benjamin Weber who received the Team Building and Marksmanship awards and Tpr. Michael Ruggles who received the Academic Achievement Award.

“We are honored to welcome our 19 newest troopers and know they will continue our tradition of delivering the best in public safety and community services,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This class was the first of its kind for the Michigan State Police, created specifically to attract licensed police officers as law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to attract qualified candidates.”

Including the 19 graduates of the 141st Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,200 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,900 enlisted members in the MSP.

The next recruit school, the 142nd Trooper Recruit School, is anticipated to begin on June 26, 2022, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. They are expected to graduate on Nov. 10, 2022.

With hundreds of trooper vacancies due to continued attrition, the MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools, including the 143rd Trooper Recruit School, slated to begin Jan 15, 2023. Persons interested in learning more should visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs or information on how to apply.

See the post assignments below.

Michigan state police troopers graduate. Six troopers assigned to the U.P. (MSP)

