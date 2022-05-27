Advertisement

MATI Shops and Innovation holding “Date Night at the Masonic”

Upper Michigan Today episode 40
UMT tries paint pouring, one of the activities being offered at "Date Night at the Masonic".
UMT tries paint pouring, one of the activities being offered at "Date Night at the Masonic".(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum opens for its summer season, the Island Store is ready to scoop ice cream and The American Automobile Association (AAA) is offering last-resort rides to intoxicated drivers this weekend.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

Also today, the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company is preparing for its ‘Date Night at the Masonic” this upcoming Thursday, June 2.

Date Night at the Masonic is happening on Thursday (correction from graphic) June 2.

Tia and Don dive deeper into one of the date night activities...

UMT tries one of the activities available to you during the Date Night at the Masonic.

And they close it out with the word of a day and a funny story.

Upper Michigan Today episode 40 part 4.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

