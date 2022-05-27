MATI Shops and Innovation holding “Date Night at the Masonic”
Upper Michigan Today episode 40
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum opens for its summer season, the Island Store is ready to scoop ice cream and The American Automobile Association (AAA) is offering last-resort rides to intoxicated drivers this weekend.
Also today, the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company is preparing for its ‘Date Night at the Masonic” this upcoming Thursday, June 2.
Tia and Don dive deeper into one of the date night activities...
And they close it out with the word of a day and a funny story.
