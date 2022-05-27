Marquette U.S. Coast Guard Station to hold open house Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette is hosting its annual open house Friday, May 27.

The event is an opportunity to meet the people serving the community. The gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marquette station. you can learn about what it takes to be a part of the U.S. Coast Guard Team.

