Kenton honors and recognizes a Civil War Veteran

KENTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Civil War veteran’s final resting place was recognized and honored in Houghton County recently.

Residents of Kenton have honored a grave for over 300 years, believing it to be the burial site of a civil war veteran.

The Houghton County Office of Veterans Affairs opened an investigation into this claim, resulting in confirmation that Hiriam White, a sergeant, had indeed settled in Kenton following his service and had passed away there.

A ceremony was held to officially recognize and honor his resting place on Friday, May 20th.

“I know it means a lot to the people of Kenton, to the people of Duncan Township, to bring this to fruition, to get a marker to properly honor Hiriam’s service,” said Houghton County Veterans Service Officer Joseph Battisfore.

A celebratory lunch was held following the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.