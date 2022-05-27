Hancock Public Schools begin search for School Resource Officer

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Public Schools could be the next in the UP to add a school resource officer to its staff.

The Hancock Public Schools Board of Education sat in session today to discuss several orders of business.

One of the most notable discussions was whether to begin searching for a school resource officer, with the possibility of having them armed.

“The focus of this board meeting was to begin the process of hiring a resource officer in the schools as another layer of protection and security for our students,” said Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin.

A school resource officer is an individual meant to interact with staff and students on a daily basis. They are also trained to respond to numerous situations including threats to the school as a whole.

“There’s no end to the topics that they go over because anything that can happen outside of a school can certainly have the potential inside a school to happen,” said Hancock Chief of Police Wayne Butler.

Chief Butler has overseen police patrol assignments to schools throughout their jurisdiction for the past few years.

However, there are benefits to having a resource officer present.

“If you do have a school resource officer, this is their place of duty and most often,” added Butler. “Even if you have another officer come through the school, that gives you two officers at the school, and you’re getting to rotate your resources.”

The board voted unanimously to begin proceedings to start searching for potential candidates for the position.

Patchin believes more schools will follow suit.

“I think this is just the start of schools nationwide,” added Patchin. “I think that, again, we need to maximize the layers of security that we have for our students, so when they come in those front doors, they feel safe.”

No official plans have been made, but the Board is considering candidates such as retired police officers for the role.

