Hancock Public School District board meeting to be held Friday

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Michigan school could be hiring armed school resource officers.

The Hancock Public School District has its school board meeting Friday, May 27 at 12:30p.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the school district is set to approve armed school resource officers in the district buildings and on district properties. That meeting is in the school’s boardroom at 501 Campus Drive.

