Dickinson-Iron District Health Department: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in two bald eagles

KINGSFORD & IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in two Bald Eagles, one from Dickinson County and one from Iron County, according to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD).

No human illness has been associated with this detection. The DIDHD is sharing this information to alert people who own or work with birds, including poultry, or are exposed to wild birds to the possibility of infection and the need to take recommended precautions. HPAI in birds is not a food safety concern if poultry and eggs are handled and cooked properly.

Both wild and domestic birds, including chickens, can be infected with avian influenza viruses. In Michigan, HPAI has been detected in both backyard domestic birds and wild birds. For the latest detections in domestic birds, visit the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) at michigan.gov/birdflu. For the latest information regarding detections in wild birds, please contact the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Reporting Possible Cases in Birds:

For Domestic Birds

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

For Wild Birds

If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the DNR by:

Using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app. Choose the “Diseased Wildlife” option among the selections for “Observation Forms.” You may also call the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.

More information on HPAI and how to best protect domestic birds can be found at michigan.gov/birdflu.

