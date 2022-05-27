Copper Mountain Conference announces HS Track and Field All-Stars
Sipe, Thomas named MVP’s
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Mountain Conference Track Awards 2022
Girls Awards
MVP: Kyra Sipe, L’Anse
Sprinter: Emily Jokela, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Distance Runner: Lilley Smith, Ironwood
Hurdler Kiirsa Kolpak, Ontonagon
Jumper: Nora Keranen, Dollar Bay
Thrower: Leah McCracken, Republic-Michigamme
Coach of the Year: Brian Amos, Ontonagon
Julie Roe, Ontonagon
Team of the Year: Ontonagon Gladiators
Boys Awards
MVP: Nikolas Thomas, Dollar Bay
Sprinter: Reece LaBine, Ontonagon
Distance Runner: Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek
Hurdler: AJ Datto, Dollar Bay
Jumper: Nathan Hochstein, L’Anse
Thrower: Eli Ostermayer, L’Anse
Coach of the Year: Ben Tampas, Dollar Bay
Noel Hanson, Dollar Bay
Team of the Year: Dollar Bay Blue Bolts
