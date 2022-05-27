Advertisement

Copper Mountain Conference announces HS Track and Field All-Stars

Sipe, Thomas named MVP’s
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Mountain Conference Track Awards 2022

Girls Awards

MVP: Kyra Sipe, L’Anse

Sprinter: Emily Jokela, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Distance Runner: Lilley Smith, Ironwood

Hurdler Kiirsa Kolpak, Ontonagon

Jumper: Nora Keranen, Dollar Bay

Thrower: Leah McCracken, Republic-Michigamme

Coach of the Year: Brian Amos, Ontonagon

Julie Roe, Ontonagon

Team of the Year: Ontonagon Gladiators

Boys Awards

MVP: Nikolas Thomas, Dollar Bay

Sprinter: Reece LaBine, Ontonagon

Distance Runner: Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek

Hurdler: AJ Datto, Dollar Bay

Jumper: Nathan Hochstein, L’Anse

Thrower: Eli Ostermayer, L’Anse

Coach of the Year: Ben Tampas, Dollar Bay

Noel Hanson, Dollar Bay

Team of the Year: Dollar Bay Blue Bolts

