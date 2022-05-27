Advertisement

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum now open for summer season

(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is now open for its summer season.

You can walk through the museum or catch a tour underground every Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through September.

The museum’s director, Craig Ilmonen, shares what you can expect at the exhibition.

Craig Ilmonen shares what you can expect at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum this summer.

Ilmonen details the minor (or miner, if you appreciate a pun) changes made to the museum and what’s still needed for a successful season.

The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is open for the season.

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is located at the corner of Euclid St. and Lakeshore Dr.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
The Fire Station announced the phase one lineup for Camp Cannabis.
Fire Station releases Camp Cannabis phase one lineup

Latest News

A bald eagle soars over the Des Moines River, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, below the Lake Red Rock...
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in two bald eagles
Marquette County Health Educator talks about suicide prevention.
MCHD Health Educator discusses suicide prevention
U.P. superintendents answer questions about mental health issues in school.
U.P. superintendents answer questions about mental health in schools
Covid 19
UP health departments warn COVID spread is high ahead of holiday weekend