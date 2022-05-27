Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum now open for summer season
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is now open for its summer season.
You can walk through the museum or catch a tour underground every Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through September.
The museum’s director, Craig Ilmonen, shares what you can expect at the exhibition.
Ilmonen details the minor (or miner, if you appreciate a pun) changes made to the museum and what’s still needed for a successful season.
Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is located at the corner of Euclid St. and Lakeshore Dr.
