Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum now open for summer season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is now open for its summer season.

You can walk through the museum or catch a tour underground every Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through September.

The museum’s director, Craig Ilmonen, shares what you can expect at the exhibition.

Ilmonen details the minor (or miner, if you appreciate a pun) changes made to the museum and what’s still needed for a successful season.

The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is open for the season.

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is located at the corner of Euclid St. and Lakeshore Dr.

