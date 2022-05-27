Big Bay students get hands-on with conservation lesson

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Big Bay were getting some hands-on learning about conservation and the environment. It’s through a partnership between Powell Township parks and recreation, the Powell Township School District and the Marquette County Conservation District.

Students were planting a native plant garden at the Big Bay Pathway entrance. Those coordinating the planting say it’s important to teach kids about conservation at a young age.

“We’re really excited to be introducing conservation and the idea of protecting resources for the next generation to these students at a young age so they can move forward-thinking about how to best serve themselves and the environment in their choices,” said Maddie O’Donnell, Marquette County Conservation District Program Coordinator.

The Marquette County Conservation District hosts a number of workshops, planting and clean-up events throughout the year.

