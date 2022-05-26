A wet and cool day as system moves through

An area of low pressure is slowly lifting across the Upper Peninsula this morning with another round of light rain and areas of dense fog. This slowly clears during the day. Then, tomorrow high pressure briefly moves through allowing clouds to clear and more seasonal temperatures. The pattern because more unsettled this weekend through next week. A big ridge of high pressure within the jetstream develops on the east coast. We will be on the edge of it with moisture and heat being pumped into the region. Therefore temperatures will be above normal and it will start to feel toasty and humid through next week. This setup will also support times of showers and thundershowers.

Today: Cloudy with fog and rain

>Highs: Mid 50s south and cooler north

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny after some morning patchy fog

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in the west and hot/humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thundershowers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.