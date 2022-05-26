Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Board may find Michigan GOP governor candidates ineligible

Michigan Elections
Michigan Elections
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot.

A four-person, bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will vote Thursday on whether former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and three lesser-known candidates should be declared ineligible.

Click here to watch a live stream of the Board of State Canvassers meeting.

The state’s elections bureau said Monday that the candidates didn’t file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest. The recommendation immediately shook up the governor’s race and the bid to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for control of the battleground state in November.

Candidates who don’t make the ballot could challenge the decision in court.

TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 05/25/2022