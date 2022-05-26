VIDEO: Students at Oxford High walk out in protest of latest school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Oxford High School walked out in protest of the latest school shooting in Texas.

More than 100 students walked out Thursday in support of the Uvalde, Texas community.

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

Students filed onto the Oxford High School football field and formed the shape of the letter U for Uvalde, then walked back into the building.

