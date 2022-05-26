Advertisement

VIDEO: Students at Oxford High walk out in protest of latest school shooting

Oxford students walk-out demonstration against gun violence
Oxford students walk-out demonstration against gun violence
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Oxford High School walked out in protest of the latest school shooting in Texas.

More than 100 students walked out Thursday in support of the Uvalde, Texas community.

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

Students filed onto the Oxford High School football field and formed the shape of the letter U for Uvalde, then walked back into the building.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state.
Michiganders urged to take precautions to prevent tick bites
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

Latest News

The fundraiser gave a chance for the community to experience what farm-to-table can mean.
Fundraiser brings community and farmers together
Even though the virus isn't going away anytime soon, health experts say it's not time to cancel...
Health experts, businesses monitoring covid-19 spread
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort
Governor Whitmer announces $1.5M giveaway.
MET to award $1.5M in tuition assistance