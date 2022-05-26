Advertisement

The UPside - May 23, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Searching for Stella group for helping find lost pets.
Searching for Stella is this week's UPsider.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Searching for Stella Facebook Page was created in February 2021 by Dannielle Zuern after her dog Stella went missing.

Zuern and her friends called on the community for help and took to Facebook to spread the word. Stella was eventually found and was brought home safe with the help of the community and the new Facebook page. Now group organizers use the page to help others look for their lost pets.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

