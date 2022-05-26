Upper Peninsula Veterans visit the memorials built in their honor

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It was a special time for a group of veterans from the Upper Peninsula, Michigan.

Seventy-six veterans from the area visited the war memorials built in Washington as a tribute to their service.

On this flight were two servicewomen, Joan Smith and Patricia Wagner. They both served during the Vietnam War.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Smith and Wagner reflect on the growth women are experiencing in the armed services.

“I’m excited,” said Smith.

“I’m excited,” Wagner added.

“They can do anything they want,” said Smith “They’re not key-holed. It’s whatever they want.”

The trip made possible by the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Network.

Scott Knauf, the organization’s president, says morale is high.

“Very excited,” said Knauf. “They’re loving this weather. We do not have this weather at home.”

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow also spent time with the veterans before they departed for their next stop.

“To see our veterans from the U.P. who can come in and have a chance to see the big thank you, and that’s what this memorial is, I think it’s just wonderful,” said Stabenow.

Organizers say this was a quick trip, made in just 14 hours, giving veterans the opportunity to tour the memorials and the National Mall.

