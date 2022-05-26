UP Children’s Museum thanks Tadych’s for 8 years of produce donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ‘thank you’ is in order to Tadych’s Marketplace, formerly known as Econofoods, for 8 years of produce donations to the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

Without these donations, the non-profit museum wouldn’t be able to sustain its 10+ animals.

Jim Edwards, a program coordinator at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum shows you what it takes to care for these animals.

Mr. Jim of the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum says 'thank you' to Tadych's Marketplace for keeping the museum's reptiles fed, free of charge.

Tadych's Marketplace (formerly Econo Foods) has been donating produce to the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum for 8 years.

You can learn more about the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum at https://www.upchildrensmuseum.org.

