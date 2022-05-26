Advertisement

UP Children’s Museum thanks Tadych’s for 8 years of produce donations

Tadych’s Marketplace will follow Econofoods’ steps to keep the museum’s animals fed
A tortoise at the UP Children's Museum eats a banana.
A tortoise at the UP Children's Museum eats a banana.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ‘thank you’ is in order to Tadych’s Marketplace, formerly known as Econofoods, for 8 years of produce donations to the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

Without these donations, the non-profit museum wouldn’t be able to sustain its 10+ animals.

Jim Edwards, a program coordinator at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum shows you what it takes to care for these animals.

Mr. Jim of the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum says 'thank you' to Tadych's Marketplace for keeping the museum's reptiles fed, free of charge.
Tadych's Marketplace (formerly Econo Foods) has been donating produce to the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum for 8 years.

You can learn more about the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum at https://www.upchildrensmuseum.org.

