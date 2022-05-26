UP Children’s Museum thanks Tadych’s for 8 years of produce donations
Tadych’s Marketplace will follow Econofoods’ steps to keep the museum’s animals fed
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ‘thank you’ is in order to Tadych’s Marketplace, formerly known as Econofoods, for 8 years of produce donations to the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.
Without these donations, the non-profit museum wouldn’t be able to sustain its 10+ animals.
Jim Edwards, a program coordinator at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum shows you what it takes to care for these animals.
You can learn more about the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum at https://www.upchildrensmuseum.org.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.