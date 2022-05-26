Spouses of veterans watch U.P. Honor Flight

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - At a special lunch Wednesday spouses of those on the U.P. Honor flight were able to watch live as their loved ones toured our nation’s capital. The lunch was volunteer-run and gave a chance to keep up with the trip in real-time.

“We are free here today because of these veterans that went on this honor flight today and thank you to these volunteers here that are just working endlessly to keep this going,” Ruth Huuki, U.P. Honor Flight attendee said.

Planning for the lunch and honor flight happens year-round and although it is hard work, the vice president of the U.P. Honor Flight says it is the best job she could ever ask for.

“It is a lot of work but it’s such a rewarding job, I wouldn’t want to let this go for anything. Out of all the jobs I had this is by far the most rewarding one I’ve had,” Kim Knaufwyckoff, U.P. Honor Flight vice president said.

The U.P. Honor Flight was canceled for the last two years because of Covid-19, many are excited to see it return so veterans get a well-deserved thank you.

“A lot of them didn’t get recognized when they got home and so this is a thank you to them,” Beverly Ham, U.P. Honor Flight attendee.

After a long day for the 85 veterans in Washington D.C., loved ones say they can’t wait to celebrate with them when they return home.

“It was just awesome to see that they got off safely, landed in D.C. safely, and right now they are touring D.C. and when they come back it’s another thank you Lord for bringing them back safely,” Huuki said.

The flight is set to land around 8:30 evening in Escanaba, the U.P. Honor Flight has two more flights set in September to try and make up for the missed time due to Covid-19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.