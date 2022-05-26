Advertisement

MET to award $1.5M in tuition assistance

Governor Whitmer announces $1.5M giveaway.
Governor Whitmer announces $1.5M giveaway.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan families have the chance to win future tuition money for their children.

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) has been assisting families with tuition for 35 years. To celebrate, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the MET will be giving away $1.5M in scholarships. 100 children will win $15,000 each that can be used for future tuition and mandatory fees at community colleges, universities, or trade schools.

Governor Whitmer says parents should act quickly to enroll their children.

“I encourage parents to act today and to invest in their children’s future. Join MET, save money, and empower our best to become our brightest as well,” said Whitmer.

Applicants can enter on behalf of a friend or family member no older than five years old until August 31. Winners will be announced in a series of drawings beginning September 12.

The giveaway is not being funded by state tax dollars. MET has a surplus of money which can now be used to invest in Michiganders.

Apply for the giveaway here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state.
Michiganders urged to take precautions to prevent tick bites
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

Latest News

Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort
Gwinn Area Community Schools' superintendent revealed how they will use their money following...
How Michigan is improving school safety
Two Vietnam era veterans standing in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
Remembering comrades at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C.
The Island Ice Cream Store is getting ready to open for the summer season and features popular...
Island Ice Cream Store to open this weekend