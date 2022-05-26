MET to award $1.5M in tuition assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan families have the chance to win future tuition money for their children.

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) has been assisting families with tuition for 35 years. To celebrate, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the MET will be giving away $1.5M in scholarships. 100 children will win $15,000 each that can be used for future tuition and mandatory fees at community colleges, universities, or trade schools.

Governor Whitmer says parents should act quickly to enroll their children.

“I encourage parents to act today and to invest in their children’s future. Join MET, save money, and empower our best to become our brightest as well,” said Whitmer.

Applicants can enter on behalf of a friend or family member no older than five years old until August 31. Winners will be announced in a series of drawings beginning September 12.

The giveaway is not being funded by state tax dollars. MET has a surplus of money which can now be used to invest in Michiganders.

Apply for the giveaway here.

