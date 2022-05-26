Island Ice Cream Store to open this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Ice Cream Store is set to open for the summer season this Saturday, May 28. The store is operated by the owners of Vango’s.

It features local flavors from Jilbert’s Dairy including Mackinac island fudge and superman. The owners say it’s a great spot to stop for tourists and locals right on Presque Isle.

“There have been a lot of tourists in town so it’s been a very busy season and this is a great stopping point for people as they visit Marquette and although we just serve ice cream here and hotdogs and chips and such, all these kids that work here are also sort of unofficial tour guides for the U.P.,” said Robert Caron, Co-Owner/Operator Island Ice Cream Store.

The store will be open this Memorial Day, after that, they’ll be closed Mondays.

