Advertisement

Island Ice Cream Store to open this weekend

The Island Ice Cream Store is getting ready to open for the summer season and features popular...
The Island Ice Cream Store is getting ready to open for the summer season and features popular flavors such as Mackinac Island Fudge and Superman.(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Ice Cream Store is set to open for the summer season this Saturday, May 28. The store is operated by the owners of Vango’s.

It features local flavors from Jilbert’s Dairy including Mackinac island fudge and superman. The owners say it’s a great spot to stop for tourists and locals right on Presque Isle.

“There have been a lot of tourists in town so it’s been a very busy season and this is a great stopping point for people as they visit Marquette and although we just serve ice cream here and hotdogs and chips and such, all these kids that work here are also sort of unofficial tour guides for the U.P.,” said Robert Caron, Co-Owner/Operator Island Ice Cream Store.

The store will be open this Memorial Day, after that, they’ll be closed Mondays.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state.
Michiganders urged to take precautions to prevent tick bites
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

Latest News

Escanaba Public Safety building
Escanaba Public Safety to hire school resource officer
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba City Council approves millage rate increase
DSISD holds school fun day
Delta Schoolcraft ISD Learning Center holds school fun day
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.