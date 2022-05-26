Honor Flight Mission XVIII is complete, veterans return to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a more than two-hour delay in Washington D.C. Honor Flight Mission XVIII returned to Delta County late Wednesday night. Right around 11 p.m. the flight landed and 77 veterans, their guardians and other volunteers were greeted by a cheerful crowd.

The veterans spent a whirlwind day in the nation’s capital visiting war memorials and other historic landmarks. Some in the crowd drove to show their support even though nobody they knew was on the flight.

“For the sacrifices, they’ve all given over the years the least I could do is be here to say my thanks and be here for them, the idea is to say thanks and support the U.P. Honor Flight and support the U.P. veterans and thanks to them all,” said Dan Rushford, who was in the crowd welcoming the veterans home.

TV6′s Grace Blair was on the Honor Flight with the veterans. She’ll be sharing more of their stories in the coming days. Two more Honor Flights are scheduled in September.

