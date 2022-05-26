Advertisement

Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.

CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Canadian-based copper company is planning a mine development in the Western Upper Peninsula in early 2023.

Highland Copper Company Inc. released its Third Quarter report on Wednesday, which stated the company is aiming to start construction for the Copperwood Project in Northern Gogebic County soon.

The project’s exact start date is contingent on the results of the updated Feasibility Study and reigning conditions in the financial and capital markets, the company said. Highland Copper has received all permits required to break ground.

During the third quarter, the company said it continued work on the updated Feasibility Study which is being undertaken by G Mining Services Inc.  By March 31, 2022, approximately 90% of the underlying engineering work was completed. The company is working to complete the updated Feasibility Study, including a development schedule, by June 2022.

Denis Miville-Deschênes, the Company’s CEO stated: “We are pleased with the progress on the updated Feasibility Study and remain on track to complete it in June 2022. We recently had an exciting team session at site reviewing the execution plan for the Copperwood project.  Copperwood is one of very few copper projects, advanced both from a permitting and study perspective, and located in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. We also spent time considering our plans at White Pine North, a past producer that has the potential to significantly scale production growth in Michigan. We look forward to updating the market in the near-term.”

The company will start baseline environmental studies in the next few months and will consider a conversion drilling program this coming winter for the White Pine North Project. The Feasibility Study for the new project will be started in the first half of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

