Fundraiser brings community and farmers together

The fundraiser gave a chance for the community to experience what farm-to-table can mean.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Acoustic music filled the air as community members had a chance to meet the farmers responsible for the food they eat.

“Barrel and Beam,” “the Delft Bistro” and the “Marquette Farmers Market” partnered together to celebrate local food and the people that grow it.

The “shared ground social” had food grown by local farmers and live music performed by Joey Sayler.

The event also had a silent auction to raise funds for a youth program run by “Partridge Creek Farm” in Ishpeming.

“I think it’s really important for children to get connected to the local food systems at a young age because they are so important to sustainability, to bolstering the local economy,” Taylor Sirard Coordinator, Delt Bistro. “Our farmers put in a lot of hard work to grow food for the community and the younger that people know about it the younger people can get involved and support the farmers and eat really wonderful local healthy food.”

The funds raised go to the “power of produce” program, which is an 8-week-long program that will take place at Partridge creek farm, the fundraiser starts in July.

