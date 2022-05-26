Advertisement

Foggy, drizzly then clearing ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Lingering showers, drizzle and fog through Friday morning then gradually clearing in the afternoon.
Lingering showers, drizzle and fog through Friday morning then gradually clearing in the...
Lingering showers, drizzle and fog through Friday morning then gradually clearing in the afternoon.(Noel Navarro)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich and Noel Navarro
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The low pressure system that brought heavy, widespread rain over Upper Michigan Thursday lifts northeast region overnight. Still, lingering moisture keeps foggy and drizzly conditions through Friday morning. Then, building high pressure leads to gradual clearing west to east through Friday afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions kick off Memorial Day weekend early Saturday, until a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain beginning Saturday afternoon through early next week.

The systems early next week ride along a southwesterly jet stream that also drives warmer, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on Memorial Day.

Friday: Patchy a.m. fog, drizzle and light showers; mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild with northerly breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s Nearshore, 60s Inland

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms; warmer, becoming humid and breezy

>Highs: 70s to Upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers

>Highs: 70s to Upper 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state.
Michiganders urged to take precautions to prevent tick bites
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

Latest News

RAIN
A wet and cool day as system moves through
Moderate to heavy rain continues Wednesday night before gradually tapering off before the...
Rainy, windy through early Thursday morning
RAIN
A wet Wednesday is ahead
Showery Wednesday start, then rain becoming widespread and heavy at times in the afternoon.
Calm Tuesday evening before rainy, breezy Wednesday