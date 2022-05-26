Foggy, drizzly then clearing ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The low pressure system that brought heavy, widespread rain over Upper Michigan Thursday lifts northeast region overnight. Still, lingering moisture keeps foggy and drizzly conditions through Friday morning. Then, building high pressure leads to gradual clearing west to east through Friday afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions kick off Memorial Day weekend early Saturday, until a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain beginning Saturday afternoon through early next week.

The systems early next week ride along a southwesterly jet stream that also drives warmer, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on Memorial Day.

Friday: Patchy a.m. fog, drizzle and light showers; mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild with northerly breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s Nearshore, 60s Inland

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms; warmer, becoming humid and breezy

>Highs: 70s to Upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers

>Highs: 70s to Upper 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

