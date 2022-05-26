Advertisement

Fire Station releases Camp Cannabis phase one lineup

Nationally recognized artists The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman and Nimesh Patel to perform
The Fire Station announced the phase one lineup for Camp Cannabis.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station Cannabis Co. released its phase one lineup for the highly anticipated Camp Cannabis festival this fall. Among the list of artists are nationally recognized performers such as The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, and comedian Nimesh Patel, along with over 30 additional entertainers.

“We’re so excited to share this lineup. It’s our hope that everyone in the community will appreciate the wide variety of genres and the level of talent that we’re bringing in for our inaugural festival,” Logan Stauber & Stosh Wasik, CEOs and Owners of The Fire Station said.

In addition to the above mentioned national headliners, the following artists have also been secured to perform: (listed in alphabetical order)

Adam Carpenter And The Upper Hand, Alyssa Palmer, Amy Kaher, Bachtroy, Big Trouble, Blanco Suave, Chasin Steel, Chris The Caucasian Cookie, Conway, DJ Gino, DJ Thaddeaus Bloch, Dusk Harmonic, Ethan Bott And The Bottlenecks, Everything Under The Sun, Frank And Da Beans, High Waisted Jeans, Hootie And The Bootie Fish, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Kiltro, Mark Lavengood Band, Marsupials, Myron Elkis And The Dying Breed, Not Quite Canada, PartyBoyLance, Ramble Tamble, SP3, Stormy Chromer, Strung Together, Syncem Downloader, Ty Parkin and Vincent Schultz.

The Fire Station will be releasing an additional headlining artist in the coming weeks. There is also an opportunity for bands to compete for a spot to perform at a Digs City Beach Battle of the Bands event during the summer of 2022.

Tickets to Camp Cannabis can be purchased online at thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis. Early bird ticket rates will be expiring Sunday, Jun 5, 2022.

