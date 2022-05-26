Escanaba Public Safety to hire school resource officer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city’s new budget approved the decision to hire a school resource officer for Escanaba Area Schools last week.

Half of the funding for the new position would come from the school and the other half would be from the city. According to Escanaba Public Safety, the goal is for the officer to build relationships with kids in every grade, so the officer can then work with students to better ensure school safety.

“Students may hear something, we want them to feel comfortable approaching our officer which gives them the opportunity to further investigate,” said Escanaba Public Safety Director Rob LaMarche.

The job position would include everything from reading books to kindergartners to responding to acts of violence. The officer would start at the beginning of the next school year.

