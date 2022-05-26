Advertisement

Escanaba City Council approves millage rate increase

Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s going to cost a little more to live in Escanaba next year.

On Thursday, the Escanaba City Council approved a new millage rate of 17.442 in order to lower its debt, this is only an increase of .442 mills from the past year’s 17 mill rate. Homeowners should see a 1% increase in their taxes next year and businesses should see a less than 1% increase.

Escanaba City Assessor James McNeil said there’s a way for home and business owners to find out their new property tax.

“If you take the market value of the property and divide it by 2 you would get your taxable value, you can divide your taxable value by 1,000 and then divide by the millage rate (17.442) in other words, a mill is 1/1000th of taxable value,” said McNeil.

This new millage rate also increases the city’s tax levy by 2.6%.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state.
Michiganders urged to take precautions to prevent tick bites
The automated shelving rack of the Trumpf Laser tool will allow for a more streamlined...
Expansion project will increase Dickinson County manufacturer’s productivity

Latest News

The Island Ice Cream Store is getting ready to open for the summer season and features popular...
Island Ice Cream Store to open this weekend
Escanaba Public Safety building
Escanaba Public Safety to hire school resource officer
DSISD holds school fun day
Delta Schoolcraft ISD Learning Center holds school fun day
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.