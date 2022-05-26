Advertisement

Delta Schoolcraft ISD Learning Center holds school fun day

By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some U.P. students celebrated Thursday, during their school fun day at the Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District Learning Center.

The Learning Center filled students’ days with sensory-friendly activities including a bouncy house, competitive games such as “Go Fish” and a petting zoo. After lunch, students were able to order a sweet treat from an ice cream truck.

Staff said this is an opportunity for students to have fun before summer break begins.

“The kids are super high energy so it’s our job to keep them focused and entertained and enjoy the last few days of the school year,” said DSISD Learning Center teacher Christopher Lund.

The school fun day is back after a hiatus because of COVID.

