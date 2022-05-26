Advertisement

5 reasons to look on the bright side of today’s economy

Alan Knuckman financial market commentator/analyst and option trader joins UMT episode 39
Financial analyst/commentator Alan Knuckman talks about money positivity on UMT episode 39.
Financial analyst/commentator Alan Knuckman talks about money positivity on UMT episode 39.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the UP Children’s Museum thanks Tadych’s for 8 years of produce donations, MARESA pilot program offers help for childcare crisis in UP and Lisa Jahnke sells ‘Spreading Kindness Signs’.

Upper Michigan Today episode 39 news of the day, featuring guest host Don Ryan.

Also today, financial commentator Alan Knuckman shares 5 reasons to think positively about your money and economy right now.

Financial analyst Alan Knuckman shares 5 things that are looking UP for your money.
Financial analyst Alan Knuckman looks to the positive side of today's economy.

And finally, Tia shares a DIY handbag project she saw on Tik Tok.

Upper Michigan Today episode 39 part 4 looks at a DIY handbag by Tik Tok user hannahcocco5.

You can watch Alan Knuckman’s segments on Business First AM on FOX UP at 6:30 a.m.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

