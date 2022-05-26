5 reasons to look on the bright side of today’s economy
Alan Knuckman financial market commentator/analyst and option trader joins UMT episode 39
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the UP Children’s Museum thanks Tadych’s for 8 years of produce donations, MARESA pilot program offers help for childcare crisis in UP and Lisa Jahnke sells ‘Spreading Kindness Signs’.
Also today, financial commentator Alan Knuckman shares 5 reasons to think positively about your money and economy right now.
And finally, Tia shares a DIY handbag project she saw on Tik Tok.
You can watch Alan Knuckman’s segments on Business First AM on FOX UP at 6:30 a.m.
Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.