Yoopers for Ukraine to hold art fundraiser

Yoopers for Ukraine to hold art Fundraiser on Thursday, the 26th, starting at 5:30.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Yoopers for Ukraine group is now preparing to host a night of art and culture to raise money and awareness for the crisis in Ukraine.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

“We are excited to bring to the community ‘A Night of Art and Cinema’ to represent Ukraine and to fundraise for Ukraine,” said Yoopers for Ukraine Co-Founder Nadija Packauskas.

Artwork and goods created by Ukrainian, Eastern European and local artists alike will be on display and up for auction at the center where attendees will also enjoy live music, a cash bar and appetizers.

Two films will be featured to all participants, including one never screened in the USA.

“We’re super excited to have a film by Odesa Photo Days Film Festival and that is ‘The First Fifty-Two Days of the War,’” added Packauskas. “This is the first time that it’s been shown here in the US, so we are excited to have that privilege.”

A live Zoom Q& A with the producers will follow the screenings.

The group says the goal of the fundraiser is to assist a chaplain who is using vehicles to deliver medical supplies to those in need. He is a friend of co-founder Adelina Oronova’s husband.

“After a few days of shock, I started thinking about what I could do as a Ukrainian,” said Oronova.

Oronova and her husband, who came from Ukraine to attend school at Michigan Technological University, began organizing events in support of their home shortly after the war began.

“Knowing that there are other people who care about Ukraine and are working around the clock to do something and to support it, it really helped us as well, because we knew that we are not alone,” added Oronova.

If you cannot attend the event, you can still purchase tickets to help raise funds for the goal. To do this, click here. For a list of other Yoopers for Ukraine events, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

