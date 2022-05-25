With 2 days to go in high school competition, more than 1,000 students have registered to vote

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 1,000 high school students across the state have registered to vote as part of the MI Vote Matters high school voter registration challenge, the Michigan Department of State announced Wednesday.

The MI Vote Matters challenge is a new program launched by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and nonpartisan partners for the Spring 2022 semester to encourage high school students across Michigan to learn about their right to vote through civic education and nonpartisan voter registration drives.

“The best way to foster a robust democracy is by ensuring our next generation of voters has the tools and information they need to engage in it,” said Secretary Benson. “The MI Vote Matters challenge has been an incredible tool to help engage our high school students and empower them to participate in our democracy for years to come.”

In Michigan, residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 17.5 years old can pre-register to vote and then automatically become active voters once they turn 18. Some students will have their first opportunity to vote in the Aug. 2 election.

Through MI Vote Matters, once students have registered or pre-registered to vote, they submit a “Pledge to Vote” card either online or on paper to allow their registration to count toward their school’s participation numbers. Schools will be awarded special recognition based on the following rates:

Gold: 90 percent and above of all eligible high school seniors registered

Silver: 70 percent and above of all eligible high school seniors registered

Bronze: 50 percent of all eligible high school seniors registered

The challenge for the more than 90 schools participating is scheduled to end May 27, with results available in June and a recognition ceremony for participating schools scheduled for the Fall.

The Michigan Department of State partnered with several nonpartisan organizations already conducting high school voter registration programs to facilitate MI Vote Matters, including:

Inspire2Vote, a program of Project High Hopes

League of Women Voters of Michigan

Michigan Center for Civic Education

When We All Vote, an initiative within Civic Nation

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MIVoteMatters

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.