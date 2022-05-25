Widespread rain continues through early Thursday morning

A strong, moisture-rich system brings widespread moderate and occasionally heavy rain over Upper Michigan Wednesday and throughout the evening. Soaking rain conditions can produce amounts from 0.25-1.50″ through Thursday early morning, resulting in isolated flash flooding, water ponding and also patchy fog conditions to reduce driving visibility below a mile.

Rain coverage and intensity diminishes towards the Thursday morning commute, but pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the Thursday afternoon heat. Showers, clouds clear out Friday as the system lifts northeast of the U.P. Warm and sunnier conditions kick off Memorial Day weekend early Saturday, until a Northern Plains system brings rounds of rain beginning Saturday afternoon through early next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers east; breezy northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (warmer south)

Friday: Scattered clouds becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon; warm

>Highs: 70

Sunday: & Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms; warmer, becoming humid and breezy

>Highs: 70s to Mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers early then diminishing

>Highs: 70s to 80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 70

