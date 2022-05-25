A wet Wednesday is ahead

Rain will become widespread during the day as an area of low pressure lifts from the south. The cold front will exit the area tomorrow. In the meantime, times of moderate to heavy rain will be likely. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch or so. Rumbles of thunder will be possible. The rain clears out tomorrow. Then, a big upper level ridge sets up over us for the weekend leading to temperatures climbing above normal through early next week.

Today: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Morning rain showers followed by mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy

>Highs: Low 80s

