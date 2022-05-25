Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
Counterfeit bills
MSP: Crystal Falls counterfeit money was used unknowingly
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Conn. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump