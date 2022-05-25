Summer internships opening for college students across UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summertime means new paid internship opportunities for interested students.

The school year has ended at many colleges, including Northern Michigan University. In its place, internships are beginning at some UP businesses, including Resolve Surgical Technologies and Northcross Group. Each has an office in Marquette and has a variety of intern positions open.

“We have internships in human resources where I work, internships in information technology and a good number of internships to help support our research and development activities as well as our manufacturing processes,” Resolve Surgical Technologies Human Resources Director Ruth Solinski said.

Resolve Surgical Technologies builds specialized medical devices.

“We design and manufacture medical devices intended to address issues related to trauma or orthopedic issues,” Solinski said. “These include spinal implants, cable plates and pedicle screws.”

Solinski said Resolve Surgical Technology’s internship program is meant to prepare students for a future job in the medical device field. Solinski added that the program has been able to retain a good number of NMU graduates as full-time employees.

“We have interns that join us and stay as well as interns who join us for a period of time and then leave,” Solinski said. “We have actually started to see some of those folks come back after leaving the U.P. and getting some professional experience elsewhere.”

Solinski said that most of the interns at Resolve Surgical Technologies are from NMU, but added that they have also had interns from other Michigan colleges.

“Right now the majority of our interns are coming from Northern Michigan University and we have had an excellent partnership with NMU,” Solinski said. “We have also had interns from Michigan Tech University, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.”

Solinski said that interns at Resolve Surgical Technologies play an important role in the company’s success.

“We enjoy having interns,” Solinski said. “They teach us, they challenge us and we are excited to see what their future holds.”

Northcross Group (NCG) is another business that has cybersecurity internships available. NCG is a management consulting firm that opened an office in Marquette in 2021.

“We do a lot of work in mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity and a number of other disciplines,” Northcross Group President Chris Bender said.

NCG holds a partnership with NMU’s Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute to recruit interns from the university. Bender says NCG’s goal is to turn an internship into a full-time job in the U.P.

“Under this agreement, we have committed to focus our recruiting for cybersecurity internships at NMU to help bolster the workforce in Marquette,” Bender said.

NCG also performs systems compliance and oversight, systems integration, risk management and safety systems for other businesses. Bender added that NCG is hiring more than just cybersecurity internships.

“Our first foray and interaction in Marquette was related to cybersecurity and our work with NMU started there in 2020,” Bender said. “Since then, we have broadened our horizons a little bit and have moved forward. We also look for people in communications, marketing, human resources and more.”

Solinski and Bender said that Resolve Surgical Technologies and NCG are accepting internship applications from colleges across the state.

To apply for an internship at Resolve Surgical Technologies, visit the company’s careers page on its website by clicking here.

To apply for one of Northcross Group’s internships, Bender said you should email a cover letter and resume to careers@northcrossgroup.com. Bender added that an applicant’s cover letter should include what they hope to learn and get out of the internship so they can be correctly placed once starting.

To learn more about NCG’s partnership with NMU, visit NCG’s website by clicking here.

