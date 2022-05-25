‘Spreading Kindness Signs’ promoting positivity in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County woman is helping spread kindness by selling yard signs with positive messages.

“Believe in yourself,” “You have a lot to offer” and “You can, you will” are some of the messages you might see popping up around Marquette County yards. “Spreading Kindness Signs” is a growing movement to promote positivity and community support.

Lisa Jahnke started the project after she got the idea visiting Richfield, Utah.

“They had a couple of suicides in their local area and a woman decided that she thought that spreading kindness was a way to show the community that we are a positive force,” said Jahnke.

The retired teacher wanted to promote the same idea here.

“With everything going on in Marquette County, I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to show people that kindness is the way to go,” said Jahnke.

Signs Unlimited manager BreAnna Leanes said Jahnke brought her idea to the business and it decided to help out with the designs.

“It was definitely cool to be a part of this project. I think in light of all the negativity that our community has gone through in the last few years, it’s beneficial to spread positivity to younger generations,” said Leanes.

Jahnke is now selling the signs out of her garage along with two of her friends who teach at Marquette Senior High School. Money from the signs will be donated to a local organization that’s yet to be decided.

Jahnke said she hopes the signs will send a message to those who need them.

“When people walk through and see these signs they know there are people who are listening and care about them. Whether people are struggling or not struggling I think it’s nice to know that there’s kindness out there,” said Jahnke.

If you would like to buy a sign you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.