Peter White Public Library to host community focus groups in June

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is focusing on the future.

Andrea Ingmire, the library’s director, said they will host the sessions on June 13 at different times in the library. These one-hour sessions are limited to 8 participants each. There are also some virtual options happening on June 15 and 16.

Heather Steltenpohl, the PWPL development director, said this is an opportunity for community members to give ideas.

For more information click here.

