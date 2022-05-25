Advertisement

MARESA pilot program offers help for childcare crisis in UP

Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA)
Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA)(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is working to address the childcare shortage in upper Michigan. They’re part of a new pilot program called the Michigan Tri-Share Program.

It’s a public-private partnership where the state, the employer and the employee can share equal responsibility for childcare by contributing one-third of the total cost. MARESA staff says this can help employers in a number of ways and strengthen the workforce in the U.P.

“This is not going to solve our childcare crisis but we desperately need to build up our workforce so that they’re willing to stay with their employer. This is good for retention, this is good for attracting employees, we know that when employees turnover it costs a lot to rehire and retrain,” said Lyndsay Carey, MARESA’s Early Childhood Education Director.

There is an informational meeting for interested employers Thursday at the MARESA office on Ohio Street in Marquette from 5-7:30 p.m. More information about the meeting can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
Marquette County Health Department: ‘Monkeypox isn’t the next coronavirus’
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 05/25/2022
Gwinn is one of 14 school districts/schools in the U.P. that was awarded school safety grant...
How Michigan is improving school security through safety grant program
Father playing a painted piano with his child in Marquette
First Thursdays Art Tour returning to Marquette
Resolve Surgical Technologies in Marquette is hiring summer interns
Summer internships opening for college students across UP