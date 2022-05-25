Advertisement

Is Tia smarter than a 6th grader?

UMT episode 38 goes back to school to put Mrs. Whitford’s class to the test
Upper Michigan Today visits Mrs. Whitford's Negaunee Middle School classroom for a game of "Is...
Upper Michigan Today visits Mrs. Whitford's Negaunee Middle School classroom for a game of "Is Tia Smarter than a 6th Grader?"(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia head to Negaunee Middle School for a friendly game of “Is Tia Smarter than a 6th-Grader?”

Meet the players here:

Upper Michigan Today episode 38 hits the road to visit Mrs. Whitford's 6th-grade classroom.

Part 1 of the Jeopardy-style competition:

Tia Trudgeon goes head to head with Mrs. Whitford's 6th-grade class in a Jeopardy-style quiz bowl.

Part 2:

Part two of Mrs. Whitford's 6th-grade class's "Is Tia Smarter than a 6th Grader?"

Part 3:

Tia Trudgeon finds out if she's smarter than a 6th-grader.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

