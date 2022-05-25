Honor Flight banquet prepares veterans for Mission XVIII

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Honor Flight Mission XVIII is a go for Wednesday, May 25. Tuesday was the banquet for the 85 veterans, their guardians and volunteers who will be taking off for Washington D.C. in the morning.

The veterans will visit memorials for the wars in which they fought, see the changing of the guards and other activities in the nation’s capital. This is the first Honor Flight since the pandemic and those who organize it say it’s great to be back.

“It’s so exciting that we’re able to go again and it’s exciting for the whole community, the community is excited that the honor flight is able to take off and go,” said U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf.

This is the first year with no World War II veterans on the flight. Honor Flight Mission XVIII returns to the Delta County Airport Wednesday night. The community is encouraged to attend.

