Advertisement

Honor Flight banquet prepares veterans for Mission XVIII

The Honor Flight banquet
The Honor Flight banquet(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Honor Flight Mission XVIII is a go for Wednesday, May 25. Tuesday was the banquet for the 85 veterans, their guardians and volunteers who will be taking off for Washington D.C. in the morning.

The veterans will visit memorials for the wars in which they fought, see the changing of the guards and other activities in the nation’s capital. This is the first Honor Flight since the pandemic and those who organize it say it’s great to be back.

“It’s so exciting that we’re able to go again and it’s exciting for the whole community, the community is excited that the honor flight is able to take off and go,” said U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf.

This is the first year with no World War II veterans on the flight. Honor Flight Mission XVIII returns to the Delta County Airport Wednesday night. The community is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cut line and remnants of the fuel oil tank were left to run into the lake.
Keweenaw Sheriff seeks help finding gas thieves in Lac La Belle
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
Counterfeit bills
MSP: Crystal Falls counterfeit money was used unknowingly
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Husband, wife injured in bear attack after animal breaks into home, authorities say

Latest News

The GTSAC awarded individuals in the state for their commitment to upholding traffic safety in...
GTSAC Awards Law Enforcement for Traffic Safety Excellence
Yoopers for Ukraine to hold art Fundraiser on Thursday, the 26th, starting at 5:30.
Yoopers for Ukraine to hold art fundraiser
The Iron Mountain park’s campground was closed in 2021 for renovations following a water main...
Camping at Lake Antoine returns in 2022
Similar to Ishpeming, Forsyth Township is receiving grant funds to help ensure their water...
Grant helps ensure Forsyth Township water clean and safe